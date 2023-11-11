Yorkville Sons of the American Legion breakfast fundraiser this Sunday

The Yorkville Sons of The American Legion will host their monthly breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

The buffet includes biscuits and gravy, omelets, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $12 for adults 18 to 54 years-old, $10 for those 55 and older and $8 for those 6 to 17 years-old.

The breakfast is open to the public. For information, call 630-553-7117. The Sons of the American Legion thank you for your support.