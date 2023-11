Turkey Bowling begins at the Plano American Legion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Plano American Legion is hosting Turkey Bowling beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. The community is invited.

Cost is $5 to enter. Come for a chance to win a turkey, enjoy snacks, a cash bar and fun.

Proceeds benefit the Plano American Legion Post 395, which is located at 510 E. Dearborn St., Plano.