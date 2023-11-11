November 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Train Fun Run planned for Nov. 18

By Shaw Local News Network
Sixteen people enjoyed a train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter on Oct. 15. Attendees boarded a train departing from Aurora to their first stop at the Sanctuary in Brookfield, second stop at The Garage in Berwyn, and third stop at Phil’s Bar and Grill in Brookfield. Pictured boarding the train in Aurora for a fun-filled day are Frank Lorang, Marty Lincoln, Art Figgins, Chuck Wiese, Jane Corneils, Trina, Sam Mataya, and Cliff Oleson in front with Pete Totzke, Julius Matolek, Brenda Figgins, Val Lincoln and Steve Gaw.

Participants board the train for a previous train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter. (Shaw Local News Network)

Open Roads ABATE is sponsoring a Train Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Sign up will begin at 10 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway St. in Aurora. The train leaves promptly at 10:20 a.m. Cost is $7 for the train ticket and $5 per person for the fun run.

New faces, same places, fun, friends, giveaways, games and more. Proceeds benefit safety and education programs.

All are welcome to participate on the Train Fun Run. For information, call Kevin at 815-545-6114 or Cliff at 630-552-3828.