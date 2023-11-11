Train Fun Run planned for Nov. 18

Participants board the train for a previous train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE of IL Chapter. (Shaw Local News Network)

Open Roads ABATE is sponsoring a Train Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Sign up will begin at 10 a.m. at the Aurora Train Station, 233 N. Broadway St. in Aurora. The train leaves promptly at 10:20 a.m. Cost is $7 for the train ticket and $5 per person for the fun run.

New faces, same places, fun, friends, giveaways, games and more. Proceeds benefit safety and education programs.

All are welcome to participate on the Train Fun Run. For information, call Kevin at 815-545-6114 or Cliff at 630-552-3828.