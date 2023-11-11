Plano library announces upcoming November programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9, meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 11. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for individuals experiencing homelessness. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. A $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Home-school Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 14 and 28, meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Medicare Basics: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. or 6 to 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14. Cindy Fields gives an overview of Medicare coverage, a review of Medicare Supplement and Advantage Plans, and help to determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs. Registration required.

Bean Bag Baseball: 2 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14. Join us for a friendly game of Cornhole/Bags with a twist. Throw the bean bag and move through the bases. This active game is fun for all ages. This free program is facilitated by Senior Services Associates of Yorkville. Contact Amy Cummings at 630-553-5777 for information. No registration required.

Book Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15. “Deep State” by Chris Hauty will be discussed. The book for December will be “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: 4 to 6 p.m., Fridays, in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.