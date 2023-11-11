Oswego police issue traffic alert for Sunday’s Gobbler Hobbler 10K Run & Mashed Potato Mile

Motorists may see increased traffic congestion and delays in Oswego Sunday, Nov. 12, due to the Oswegoland Park District's Hobbler Gobbler 10K Run. (Steven Buyansky)

The Oswego Police Department is advising the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in Oswego Sunday, Nov. 12, because of the Oswegoland Park District Gobbler Hobbler 10K Run and Mashed Potato Mile. Motorists should expect delays while traveling within the several residential subdivisions between 8 a.m. and noon.

Motorists may see delays on Boulder Hill Pass, Circle Drive West, Ashlawn Avenue, South Adams Street, Washington Street, Lynx Lane, Fox Chase Drive North, Century Drive, Lennox Drive, York Drive, Shore Drive and Routes 31, 34 and 25.

Motorists may want to consider alternate routes around these areas if they are not participating in the event.

Parking for this event will be available at Fox Chase Elementary School, Wormley Park and the surrounding available on-street parking.