Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Route 30 in Oswego Thursday afternoon

A person was hospitalized Thursday afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a semi-truck on Route 30 in Oswego.

Route 30 between Route 34 and Wolf Road in Oswego was shut down for more than an hour following the multi-vehicle crash. At approximately 3:57 p.m., Oswego Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck near the intersection of Route 30 and Treasure Drive.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of an Acura TL was traveling west on Route 30 and struck the trailer of a semi-truck that was traveling east on Route 30, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The driver of the Acura TL ended up in a ditch and the driver was transported to Rush Copley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated. Debris from the semi-truck’s trailer fell off and struck a Jeep Patriot that was going east on Route 30 behind the truck, according to the release.

There were no other injuries. The driver of the Acura TL was charged with improper lane use.

Route 30 was shut down between Route 34 and Wolf Road for approximately one hour and 10 minutes, the release stated.