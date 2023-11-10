Letter: Another tax levy

To the Editor:

Another tax assessment time of the year, another tax levy from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

This year’s Levy is only a 7.39% increase. I’m sure if you attend the department’s trustee meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, you will be told it’s only “this much” more on your home valued at $300,000. That was what we were told last year when the department was successful in its $17 million /10 year “safety needs” Bond Referendum.

A month or so ago, every homeowner received their tax assessment for the next tax year, with an average increase of 8.5%, with double digit increase forecast for the following year. I wonder what the levy will be for next year knowing that we the taxpayers will be funding the compounded 20% pay raises, over three years, they received in their last work agreement, and they will be working on their new one.

James Scott Pugsley

Montgomery