Applications open for 2024 Kindergarten Readiness Toolkit Grants

Applications are currently open for Kindergarten Readiness Toolkit Grants.

Schools and school districts in DeKalb County are highly encouraged to apply, according to a news release.

Eligible applicants include kindergarten teachers or other school professionals representing the entire kindergarten program. The application deadline is Dec. 1, 2023.

Toolkit grants support both public and private kindergarten programs located within the county. The Kindergarten Readiness Toolkit Grant program is made possible through generous donors who contribute to CommunityWorks Funds at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Applicants can apply online at dekalbccf.org/kindergarten-readiness-toolkit-grant. For questions, contact Community Engagement Director Teri Spartz at 815-748-5383 or t.spartz@dekalbccf.org.

“We estimate to distribute approximately 1,200 kindergarten readiness toolkits this year,” Spartz said in the release. “Together, with the Regional Office of Education and members of the DeKalb County Collaborative for Young Children, we are working to provide children with a positive start to their educational journey.”

Each toolkit box includes a dry-erase board and marker, a book, crayons, scissors, a Farm Matching Game, Play-Doh, dice and sidewalk chalk. These boxes provide opportunities for families to to actively engage in preparing for young learners for the transition to kindergarten.

Local community partners actively participate in the toolkit’s contents and distribution. School Tool Box (DeKalb) sources materials, assembles, and assists with distribution. The DeKalb County Farm Bureau generously donates a Farm Matching Game to promote agriculture literacy and community engagement.

Anyone who would like to partner with the Foundation in providing Kindergarten Readiness Toolkits ($11 each) can donate online at dekalbccf.org/kindergarten-readiness-toolkit-grant or by check to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178, memo: Kindergarten Readiness Toolkits.