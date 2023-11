Veterans in the Plano area are invited to the Soup and Sandwich Luncheon at Plano Methodist Church on Nov. 10. (Shaw Media photo)

Veterans in the Plano area are invited to the Soup and Sandwich Luncheon at Plano Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10.

Come enjoy soup, bread and sandwiches provided by members of the Plano Methodist Church and desserts from the Plano American Legion Auxiliary Post 395. No reservations are necessary.

The church is located at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano.