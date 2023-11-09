Oswego SD308 assistive technology specialists help create a more inclusive trunk-or-treat event

The AT team decorated their trunk and handed out candy to the students, but they also created lanyards to help support students in communicating during their trick-or-treating adventures. (photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Oswego SD308′s Brokaw Early Learning Center received assistance from district Assistive Technology (AT) Specialists Kim Richmiller-Zin and Jamie Boden-Austin to help make this year’s trunk-or-treat experience more inclusive for students with special needs, according to a news release from the district.

The AT team decorated their trunk and handed out candy to the students, but they also created lanyards to help support students in communicating during their trick-or-treating adventures.

Any student that was having a hard time communicating when they arrived at their trunk not only received candy, but a lanyard as well. Families participating in the event were appreciative of this tool and were excited that their child would be able to use it again to help them feel more confident the next time they went trick-or-treating.

In addition to the AT’s lanyards, Brokaw staff member Beth Gioiosa had a visual and a communication button at various trunks available which was programmed to say “trick-or-treat” when pressed.