Former Sandwich Park Board member honored for service

Pictured are Illinois Association of Park Districts Chairman Jeff Rigoni, far left, Roberta Troeger, Sandwich Park District Executive Director Bill Novicki and IAPD CEO Peter Murphy. (Photo provided by Sandwich Park District)

After having Sandwich Park District’s first dog park named after her last month, former Sandwich Park Board commissioner Roberta Troeger was recently honored again.

Troeger received a service award at the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ Best of the Best gala for her years of service and dedication to the Sandwich Park District Board of Commissioners. She started at the Sandwich Park District in 1966 as the board secretary/treasurer and was employed by the district for 25 years.

She then joined the district in 1993 as a commissioner and served 30 years on the board before retiring recently. Commissioners do not receive a stipend.

“That’s 30 years of volunteerism,” Sandwich Park District Executive Director Bill Novicki said.

Troeger started with the Sandwich Park District when it was first established in 1966. Novicki said during her time on the board, Troeger was committed to making sure the district provided the parks and facilities residents needed.

“Most of what we have, she has helped build,” Novicki said.

That includes Troeger Dog Park, which is Sandwich Park District’s first dog park. The park had its grand opening on Oct. 5.

Sandwich Park Board Vice-President Dan Hoyt, left, and Roberta Troeger, right, dedicate the new Troeger Dog Park on Oct. 5. The park is named in honor of Troeger, who had worked for the Sandwich Park District and served on the Sandwich Park Board of Commissioners for a total of 55 years. (Eric Schelkopf)

“She’s always stressed at board meetings that providing the opportunities is our job and what we do,” Novicki said. “Sandwich Park District offers a lot for being a small district and that has been one of her mottos, to offer as much as we possibly can in the most cost efficient way.”

Troeger said she was happy to be honored by the Illinois Association of Park Districts and felt the need to stay on the board for as long as she did.

“You’re always planning for the future,” she said. “And so you don’t really want to be taken out of that planning period. There was always something that I felt needed to be finished so I guess I just stayed on. And I really enjoyed my time as a board member. It was very interesting.”

Troeger said she is “quite proud” of the parks the Sandwich Park District established during her time on the board, including neighborhood parks that children can walk to.

“I just feel we have provided recreation areas for everybody,” she said. “Not only that, we have provided programs for everybody, including seniors and children.”

That includes free programs, such as the free hayrides the park district provides as part of its Halloween activities and the district’s movie in the park program.

At the Nov. 6 Sandwich City Council meeting, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham read a proclamation honoring Troeger.

“That is a long time to serve in a community, 55 years, as an employee and an elected official,” Latham said. “I want to thank her.”