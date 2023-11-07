Plano Student Council hosting craft fair Nov. 18-19

Start your holiday shopping at Plano High School Student Council’s inaugural Winter Craft Fair set for Nov. 18 and 19 at at Plano High School, 704 W. Abe St. in Plano. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The event will feature over 50 vendors showcasing one-of-a-kind items in both the cafeteria and the main gym. Items for sale will include jewelry, crochet items, tumblers, trays, mugs, purses and wallets, holiday crafted items, spices, food products and baked goods, essential oils, pet items, t-shirts and hoodies, quilts and quilted items, shadow boxes, holiday ornaments and more.

Snacks including pizza, hotdogs, chips, popcorn, water and soda will be available for purchase.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for those 18 years and under. Parking is free.

Proceeds benefit Plano Student Council and help support school activities including prom and homecoming.