Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces Employee of the Quarter for third quarter, 2023

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Third Quarter Deputy Joseph Abel, pictured center, with Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, left, and Sheriff Dwight Baird. (photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Deputy Joseph Abel has been named Employee of the Third Quarter. He was nominated by a supervisor of the Corrections Division for his exemplary performance, according to a news release from the KCSO.

Abel has been with the Sheriff’s Office since April 2008 and currently is assigned to the Corrections Division. Since joining the Sheriff’s Office, Abel has provided exemplary service to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Kendall County. He has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, dedication to service and distinguished leadership ability.

In September, while performing a screening of an individual being admitted into the jail, Abel found a small amount of an unknown substance concealed in the individual’s clothing. The substance later field-tested positive for fentanyl. Abel’s vigilance prevented an extremely dangerous substance from entering the jail, which could have led to an overdose, or possibly to a death.

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever their duties are performed in an exemplary manner. Citizens also may be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition.

To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, submit a nomination on the KCSO webpage, kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff, or call the sheriff’s office at 630-553-7500 for information.