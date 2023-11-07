Fitness center, restaurant potential uses for empty Esporta Fitness building in Oswego

Esporta Fitness Center, which had been located at 201 Ogden Falls Road along Route 34 in Oswego, closed its doors at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. (Eric Schelkopf)

The building that previously housed Esporta Fitness in Oswego could be home to another fitness center or potentially a restaurant.

Esporta Fitness, which had been located at 201 Ogden Falls Rd. along Route 34, closed its doors at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Officials for LA Fitness, which operates Esporta fitness centers, could not be reached for comment.

A lease agreement expired earlier this year. The 45,000 square foot building, which sits on 4.88 acres, was built in 2008.

Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said he has been in communication with the leasing brokers for the space.

“They are targeting primarily fitness users but are also open to retail, restaurant, and entertainment as well,” Leighty said in an email. “The key challenge is finding one or more users to take the nearly 45,000 square feet of space. The building is also not conducive for subdividing easily so that also poses a unique hurdle.”

A health club is set to occupy the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego. The space at 3010 Route 34 has been vacant since the grocery store closed in 2013. Vasa Fitness will move into the 65,636-square-foot building after making $4 million in interior and exterior renovations.

“Once completed, they plan to offer a wide variety of amenities, including an indoor pool and spa; child care center; massage lounge; basketball court; racquetball court; functional training turf; boutique-style, high-intensity interval classes; and personal training,” Leighty had previously said.

Vasa Fitness wants to open by the end of the year or by early 2024, he said. In addition, Orangetheory Fitness recently opened in the space at 1540 Douglas Road formerly occupied by Men’s Wearhouse in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.