Hilltop Gardeners will meet Nov. 9 at Oswego library

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

“IPhone photography as a hobby” will be presented by club member Ronda Bennett. Bennett will explain to take quality pictures with your iPhone using settings, angles, lighting, etc., getting the best pictures from your iPhone. Learn a new hobby with iPhone photography.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find the club on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.