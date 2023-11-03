Polar Star Lodge bringing Taste of Norway to Montgomery this Sunday

Lynn Sove Maxson demonstrates Norwegian Telemark style rosemaling painting at a previous Taste of Norway event. (photo provided by Polar Star Lodge 5-472)

Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472 will host its annual “Taste of Norway” Høstfest (Fall Festival) beginning at noon Sunday, Nov. 5, at St Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave. in Montgomery

Taste traditional Norwegian smørbrød (open faced sandwiches) and baked goods featuring lefse and Norwegian cookie demonstrations. Listen to Norwegian Folk music and visit the Polar Star Marketplace featuring Norwegian gifts and craft demonstrations of rosmaling (traditional rose painting), hardanger embroidery and Sami bracelets.

The event is free to the public. No reservations are required. Food tickets will be sold on site.

For information, contact Polar Star Culture Director Barb Johnson at 630-553-7389 or Barbjjohnsonb@aol.com.