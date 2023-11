Plano Methodist Church is hosting a soup and sandwich luncheon to honor Plano area veterans and their families, including active military, from 11 a.m. to 1 pm., Friday, Nov. 10, at the church located at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano.

The Plano American Legion Auxiliary Post #395 will be providing dessert.

Contact Linda at 630-552-3828 with questions.