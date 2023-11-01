Oswego village trustees to review 24,000+ seat cricket stadium plans Tuesday

Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC has submitted plans to build a professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. The land is currently zoned for manufacturing and the proposed stadium would be considered a special use. (Graphic provided by Chakra360 LLC )

Oswego village trustees next week are set to review plans for a proposed 25,000-seat outdoor cricket stadium that has generated concerns from nearby residents and others about the noise and traffic the stadium would generate.

Trustees are set to review plans for the stadium – which could eventually seat between 24,000 and 25,000 people – at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oswego Village Board meeting at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

The proposal took a step forward in September. At their Sept. 7 meeting, the majority of Oswego Planning and Zoning commissioners recommended approval of plans for phase one of the project (the installation of the grass field and underground utilities).

Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC has submitted plans to build a professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. The land is currently zoned for manufacturing and the proposed stadium would be considered a special use. (Graphic provided by Chakra360 LLC )

Prior to the approval of any future phases, additional traffic and parking studies and a sound analysis will be required. Commissioners also recommended that the petitioner install a fence or sound wall along the west property line and consider relocating the stadium to the east or northeast on the site.

Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC has submitted plans to build the professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego.

The land currently is zoned for manufacturing and the proposed stadium would be considered a special use. As part of phase two of the project, the stadium would be open for use in late summer or early fall 2024, with a seating capacity of 2,000. Phase 3 of the project would bring the capacity up to 6,000 and Phase 4 would increase it to about 14,000 people.

With the seating increased to 14,000, the stadium would be able to accommodate national cricket events possibly by fall 2026, according to the plans. Future plans involve completing second- and third-level stadium seating, which would bring capacity to between 24,000 and 25,000 people.

Those plans are dependent upon the sanctioning of future International cricket events. Residents worried about the noise, traffic and other problems a proposed 25,000-seat outdoor cricket stadium in Oswego could generate have started a petition against the project.

“The influx of visitors during cricket matches and national and international events would undoubtedly lead to increased traffic on already busy roads, causing delays for residents trying to commute or run errands,” according to the petition that garnered more than 1,700 signatures. “It would put a strain on our already taxed first responders and pose a risk of impeding EMS service response times, while posing safety risks for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Some of the residents opposed to the project spoke at the Sept. 7 meeting. Among those speaking against the project was Lorie Witzel, who lives on the west side of Orchard Road in a townhouse in the Blackberry Knolls subdivision. The stadium would be in her backyard.

“I am not only a resident of Oswego,” Witzel said. “My home is in Blackberry Knolls and I share a lot line with the proposed development. I am fighting for my home and my peaceful and safe neighborhood.”

Witzel said she also is fighting for her two granddaughters who live with her “to be able to continue to take family walks along the path, around the pond, to play at our park and to live in a peaceful and safe neighborhood.”

As proposed, the stadium would be a seasonal facility that would operate from April to October. According to the plans, traffic associated with the stadium will occur off-peak as games are played in the evenings and on weekends.

Patel plans to work with village officials to develop traffic control management plans that would discourage and prevent stadium traffic from using Tuscany Trail to the west of the facility. All stadium traffic would be directed to the Orchard Road access points.

He said the location is well suited for a cricket stadium.

“Orchard Road is a highly traveled regional transportation corridor which can handle heavy traffic,” he said.

Patel also noted plans call for a Metra commuter train station to be built near the site, which would provide public transportation as well as parking spaces for those going to the stadium.