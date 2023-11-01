November 01, 2023
Oswego High School Senior Celebration fundraiser Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71, Oswego

Oswego High School (Shaw Local News Network)

Oswego High School Senior Celebration Class of 2024 will be hosting a fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 4, to raise funds for scholarships and an end-of-the-year party for the senior class.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be from 2 to 6 p.m. at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71. Bundt cakes are $6 each.

5B’s Catering drive-thru BBQ will be at the school on the baseball/soccer field side parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m. Pre-order meals for $16 each or you can pay at the door for $17. Information to pre-order is available at facebook.com/events/350657757621617.