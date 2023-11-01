Oswego High School Senior Celebration fundraiser Saturday

Oswego High School Senior Celebration Class of 2024 will be hosting a fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 4, to raise funds for scholarships and an end-of-the-year party for the senior class.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be from 2 to 6 p.m. at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71. Bundt cakes are $6 each.

5B’s Catering drive-thru BBQ will be at the school on the baseball/soccer field side parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m. Pre-order meals for $16 each or you can pay at the door for $17. Information to pre-order is available at facebook.com/events/350657757621617.