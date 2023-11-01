DeKalb County Community Foundation creates veterans recognition fund

DeKalb County Veterans Recognition Fund committee members, from left, Mike Coghlan, Ron Lofton, Michael Embrey, Jerry Smith, and Paul Jerde. Not pictured is member Tom Pisapia. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the DeKalb County Veterans Recognition Fund.

This new Donor Advised Fund supports public memorials that recognize and honor veterans throughout DeKalb County, according to a news release.

“There is always more we can do to support and honor our veterans for their service, sacrifice, and willingness to serve their country,” Michael Embrey, veteran group member, said in the release. “Many gave their lives for something greater than themselves, our freedom. Saying ‘thank you for your service’ is a good start. We desire to do even more, embracing all of DeKalb County.”

Residents, including former military members and civilians, worked together to create the DeKalb County Veterans Recognition Fund. Their shared goal is to ensure that veterans and their families in the greater DeKalb County area receive the recognition and honor they deserve. As a result of their hard work, the group has formed strong and respectful partnerships with community members, academic institutions, businesses and civic leaders.

In addition, the group has completed a variety of recognition projects. A few of these projects include the downtown DeKalb veteran recognition banner project, Vets Way street designation, reserved parking spaces for veterans, the restoration of the downtown DeKalb Soldiers and Sailor Memorial Clock, and the DeKalb Elks Veterans Memorial.

The efforts of this local DeKalb veterans group received national recognition in 2023 when the veterans organization 40&8 honored the City of DeKalb not only as the Veteran City of the Year for Illinois but also selected DeKalb as the 2023 National City of the Year on September 15 at their annual convention in Sandusky, Ohio.

“We strive to increase the community’s awareness of veterans’ needs and issues,” Tom Pisapia, veteran group member said in the release. “This Fund is the first endowment of its kind in DeKalb County. We hope others will join us to grow this Fund and its impact.”

For more information on the DeKalb County Veterans Recognition Fund, contact Fund representatives Michael Embrey at FunMEevents@aol.com or Jerry Smith at jerryfordekalb@gmail.com, or visit dekalbcountyveterans.com.