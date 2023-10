The National Honor Society at Plano High School is hosting a Pink Out Girls vs Boys Volleyball Tournament is planned for 7 p.m on Friday, Nov. 3, in the PHS main gym.

Entrance fee is $1 for students and $3 for adults. Children 5 and under enter for free. Attendees should plan to dress in pink.

Proceeds from sales of concessions and merchandise will benefit a breast cancer survivor.

Plano High School is located at 704 W. Abe St.