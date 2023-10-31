Girls volleyball: Senior Lainey Greene keys Lockport in sectional semifinal win

Lockport's Lainey Greene sets the ball against Oswego during a class 4A Oswego Sectional semifinal match Monday at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

OSWEGO – Lainey Greene has made special connections with her teammates this year despite the difference in age. The senior setter utilized some of the powerful youth at her disposal to get Lockport into position to compete for its first sectional title since 2004.

Greene consistently set the table for her freshman outside hitter Bridget Ferriter and freshman middle blocker Kyle Mitchell, two players she has come to know quite closely over the campaign.

“They always make me look good,” Greene said of Mitchell and Ferriter. “All the credit goes to them.”

Greene had 22 assists and four kills in Lockport’s 25-23, 25-18 straight set victory over Oswego in the Class 4A Oswego Sectional semifinal.

Mitchell finished the evening with four kills and a block.

“My freshman middle is basically my sister,” Greene said. “She’s at my house literally every day. I took her under my wing, and I was like, ‘this is your season; you’re going to be a big part for us.”

Their relationship spans back three years, and it has helped them get to business on the court.

“Kyla and my sister are best friends,” Greene said. “We share everything with each other. I always pick her up when she’s down or makes a mistake and she picks me up.

“It’s very businesslike on the court, but we know that we’ve both got each other’s back.”

Greene has been a consistent floor general all season for the Porters.

“She’s been running the 5-1 for us all year,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “As a 5-1 setter against [Oswego’s] outsides she’s a little undersized. She doesn’t like hearing that, but it’s because she runs that floor, the way she makes smart decisions attacking and distributing the ball; she’s the heart.”

Lockport (29-9) ended Oswego’s (29-7) season under first-year-coach Gary Mosley. The Panthers struggled passing the ball, and it sputtered the rest of the offense.

“Serve-receive at the end really put us in trouble,” Mosley said. “We couldn’t get going and we got predictable. That’s what we try to do to other teams. We got a taste of our own medicine.”

The Porters jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first set. The two teams then traded runs, with Riley Borrowman doing a lot of the heavy lifting for the Panthers, and Ferriter leading the way for the Porters.

Late in the set, the Porters trailed 19-16, but Lockport put together a run thanks to two Panther errors, and blocks from Mitchell and Schurig, the Porters were able to tie the score at 19. The Porters put the set away with a Jenna Kolosta kill (with an assist from Greene) and a ball handling error by the Panthers.

Oswego jumped out to a three-point lead in the second set, but the Porters very quickly turned it into a 6-4 lead of their own. The two teams stayed within striking distance for a while, but the Panthers would not lead after they went ahead 9-8 and would be outscored 15-9 to finish the set.

“Even though [Oswego] got theirs here and there, we were able to slow them down and because they were out of system, they got more predictable,” Mraz said.

The Panthers were led by Sidney Hamaker and Kelsey Foster with seven kills each. Senior middle blocker Riley Borrowman had four kills.

Borrowman also added two blocks.

Mosley does not want this last loss to be the mark of this team. He wants this team to be remembered for all the history they made.

“It’s just tough on them,” Mosley said. “We had a great season, we broke records, we won a regional. We put a sticker up, and that was our goal. We’re going to come back next season looking for more.”

Mosley pointed up to a banner in the gym that was blank.

“It’s waiting for us.”

Lockport looks forward to Joliet West on Wednesday, an opponent Lockport lost to in the regionals last year and lost in three against in a tournament just a few weeks ago.

“It was a tough three-set match,” Greene said. “I think we can pull it off.”