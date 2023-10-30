Yorkville’s annual Flags of Valor display honors area veterans

The Yorkville War Memorial, honoring the memory of Kendall County residents who died in service to their country, was dedicated on May 30, 1969. The memorial, is the centerpiece of Town Square Park, which is playing host to the annual Flags of Valor display. (Mark Foster)

Yorkville residents can honor veterans dear to them and support the Yorkville American Legion by sponsoring Flags of Valor, on display now through Veterans Day in Town Square Park.

Residents can designate a flag to honor loved ones for $30. Each flag will have a keepsake ribbon attached with the option of a personalized tag to honor or remember a specific veteran. Flags may also honor more than one veteran, military branches and units.

The Flags of Valor tribute is organized by the City of Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department and Yorkville American Legion Post 489. Proceeds from the flag sponsorships will go to the legion.

The Flags of Valor program benefits the Yorkville American Legion Post 489. (Mark Foster)

Residents can visit the flags lined throughout Town Square Park at 301 N Bridge St. and pay respects until Nov. 12

Nearly 100 flags have already been sponsored. Those who still wish to sponsor a flag should call the Parks and Recreation Department at 630-553-4350.

Some of the flags sponsored so far include:

In Memory of: All deceased Knights of Colombus Veterans, William Kearns, H. Gordon Schobert, Steven C. Krause, Howard Gates, Frank Buonaiuto, Albert Ray Kline, Frank Bender, RG Cree, George W. Moore Jr. and Edward Prochazka.

Also: Martin T. Larson, Charles Banser, Virgil R. Ashley, John Konecki, Charles R. Ashley, Richard Johnson, Norma L. Garza, Edward Malinowski, Robert E. Nole Sr., Harold Morganegg, Joe Arand and Robert P. Okrie.

Also: Walter C. Para, John Frieders, Stuart Parkhurst, John Rybowicz, Dan Sellers, Bruce Hamp, Rudolph V. Grebner, James R. Smith, Wayne C. Morganegg, Richard Morganegg, Larry McDaniel, and Frank McKeever Sr.

Also: Raymond Findlay, Robert Micklos, Harry E. Litchfield III, Arthur Casanova, Richard Funnell, Frank C. Wait, Charles E. Kaegi, John Edward Behrens, Clarence Davis Jr., Alvin E. Peterson, Virgil Leanna, and William Griffin.

Also: Raymond J Collins, Paul J. Miller, Clyde E. Miller, Leonard Fenton, Nick Moisa, Thomas O. Morganegg, Patrick Cormaney, B. J. Luxmore, Jennifer Klambauer, Stanley Kruk Jr., Gene A. White and Danny Brown.

In Honor of: All the courageous veterans past and present, All Active Military, A 2-377 Parachute Field Artillary, The Soldiers of the 33rd IBCT, The Soldiers of Charlie Troop, The Soldiers of the 160th Calvary, David Malinowski, and Kristen Marie Ellis.

Also: Regina Gaffke, Paul R. Gaffke, George Havelka, Allan Bastian, Terry Morganegg, Clifford A. Oleson Sr., Thomas McGreevy, Fred Torres, Stephen (Meachie) Franko, Mike Svanovick, Dale Neushwander, William D. Pembrook, and Kara (McCracken) McHugh.

Also: Jonathan J. Kee, David Wendling, Jon Thorson, Walter M. Kucensky, James E. Griffin, James E Griffin Sr., William B. Phillips, Anthony J. Cella, Josh St Germain, Keith Collman, and Jeffrey Sanders.