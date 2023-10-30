Students dismissed early after water main break at Oswego High School

Athletics and other after school activities at Oswego High School are set to go on as scheduled this afternoon and evening following a water main break at the school this morning. (Photo provided by the Oswego SD308 School District)

“Any cancellations or changes will be communicated directly by coaches/teachers, however we don’t anticipate there being any as a result of the water damage,” states a post on the high school’s Facebook page. “The areas of the building used for these purposes were not impacted by the water and are located far enough away to not be interrupted by the clean-up efforts.”

Oswego High School students were sent home Monday morning following a water main break at the school. Students began remote instruction at 10:56 a.m. during the fifth period, according to a message on the high school’s website.

Crews are now in the process of cleaning up and making repairs.