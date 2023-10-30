Plano Area Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

Tiffany Forristall, recently named the new executive director of the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce, talks to kids attending the Chamber's annual Treats on the Streets Halloween event on Oct. 26. (Eric Schelkopf)

Tiffany Forristall wants people to know about everything that Plano has to offer.

“It’s a very cool and very diverse town that I feel doesn’t get the exposure that it needs,” said Forristall, who was recently named the new executive director of the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Yorkville resident is also a member of the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Board and her husband, Ryan, is on the Yorkville Library Board of Directors.

Forristall was taught about the importance of giving back to one’s community at an early age. She lived in Bolingbrook until she was 10 and then her family moved to Naperville.

“My parents taught us that it’s about community and making sure we give back,” she said.

Forristall, who started in September at the Plano Chamber, has past experience working with Chamber of Commerce organizations. She was the membership coordinator at the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and also worked for the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

Along with serving Plano, the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce also works to meet the needs of businesses in surrounding communities, including Yorkville, Sandwich and Newark.

The Plano Chamber also is partnering with the Plano Historical Society on a project to restore an 1883 Plano Manufacturing Company harvester. The Plano Chamber owns the harvester.

“I think it’s a great historical piece that so many people would love to know about,” she said. “We want to get it refurbished and ready for parades and things like that. That’s our big goal.”

Faith LaShure, president of the Plano Area Chamber’s Board of Directors, said Forristall is a great fit for the Chamber because of her experience.

“She brings that wealth of knowledge to us, which we really appreciate and are excited about,” LaShure said. “Her enthusiasm and clear love for the work of a Chamber of Commerce was one of the things that really set her apart.”

The Chamber holds events on a regular basis. On Oct. 26, the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Treats on the Streets Halloween event.

“It’s our events that really help to bring the community together and bring businesses together,” LaShure said. “We’re proud about that.”