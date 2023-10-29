Somonauk Library announces November programming

The Somonauk Library, 700 E. LaSalle St., has released upcoming events and news for the month of November.

Youth programs

Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28. A weekly program that is geared towards children between the ages of 0-3 which introduces babies and toddlers to songs, rhymes hand motions and books. Registration is required.

Morning Story Hour: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Story Hours are geared for children ages 3-6 and include stories, songs, crafts and snacks. Registration is required.

After School Crew: 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13. This program is for children ages 6 to 10 that will meet once a month with a focus on different STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) concepts. Registration is required.

Chapter Club For Kids: 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27. This program is for children 7 to 10 years of age to get together to discuss a book, have a snack and do a fun activity that coordinates with the book. Copies of the selected book can be picked up at the Front Desk.

Adult programs

William Hazelgrove Presents: Dead Air – The Night Orson Welles Terrified America …: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21. Join us for the amazing story of Orson Welles’ famous War of the Worlds Broadcast in 1938 that terrified Americans and created a nationwide panic.

Local Author Fair: 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24, in the Lobby of the Heartland Bank, Downtown Somonauk. Local Author Fair and special appearance of Bluey as part of the Somonauk Christmas Walk.

Treats For Troops!: Saturday, Nov. 4-Monday, Nov. 13. Children can bring their extra Halloween candy to the library to exchange for great prizes. We will send the candy collected to our troops overseas through the Soldier’s Angels organization.

Painting with Petite Palette: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16. An artist from the Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Class is limited to adults ages 18 and older. Fee of $15 is due at registration.

Paradise Playhouse: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30. Paradise Playhouse Returns with “Lucy”, an original solo musical based on the life of Lucille Ball. This one-woman musical program is written by, directed by and stars Jillann Gabrielle.

Cards with Karen: 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. Join Karen at the library monthly to learn to create three beautiful handmade cards. Cost is $5 and registration is required.

Men’s Book Group: This group has read biographies, non-fiction and history titles – a group to stimulate the little gray cells. Contact the library for information on when they meet next or check the events calendar on our website.

History Book Discussion Group: 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. This group reads history and non-fiction. The perfect group for those who are passionate about history.

Fiction Addiction Group: 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16. This is a book group that enjoys fiction only.

Pageturner’s Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22. If you love suspense and love a good twist this is the book group for you.

Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m., first and third Thursdays of each month. The first Thursday meeting is held at Sandwich Public Library. The third Thursday meeting is held at Somonauk Public Library. Whether you’re just getting started or have published dozens of books, this group is for you. Open to adults and high school students.

Chicks with Sticks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2. Whether you crochet, knit, sew or work on crafts, this group meets the first Thursday of each month. Beginners are welcome.

Bingo: 12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Nov. 1, 8 and 15. The library offers Bingo with prizes for adults ages 18 and older. Bingo is free to play and refreshments are provided.