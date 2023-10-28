Yorkville Public Library lists adult programs for November

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Military Healthcare and Medicare 101: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4. This program is designed for military veterans to learn how military health care benefits can be combined with Medicare benefits to provide better overall health care at a lower cost.

Baking with Love with Maya-Camille Broussard: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, via Zoom. Join us for this Zoom event in which Netflix’s Bake Squad star and owner of the Chicago-based bakery Justice of the Pies Maya-Camille Broussard shows us how to bake with love.

Medicare 101: 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9; 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14; 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15; 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 16; 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28. If you are on Medicare, join in this special seminar while Medicare expert Cindy Fields discusses the ins and outs of Medicare, helping seniors understand their coverage and the options they have.

Your Friend in Health: Fueling Your Body for Sustained Energy: 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8. Join certified health coach Arinne Dickson for this ongoing health and wellness talk. Needing an afternoon nap or shot of caffeine doesn’t have to be your normal. It is possible to have energy all day long. Participants will learn what foods provide energy and what foods deplete it, how to identify a right carb vs a junk carb, the benefits of grazing vs gorging and how to prepare mini meals.

Storytelling, Self-Publishing, & Sandwiches: 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. Join the library’s Adult Services director and author of “Around the World in 80 Sandwiches” for this program about Mike’s journey to bring the flavors and cultures of the world to his family through sandwiches. Learn about the world of sandwiches and a bit about how to share your stories by self-publishing. After the presentation copies of “Around the World in 80 Sandwiches” will be available to buy, and the author will be available for signing.

Planning Your Trip to Disney: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15. Thinking about a trip to Disney World, Disneyland or a Disney Cruise? Join travel planner Kirbie Poss to find out all sorts of tips and tricks to make your Disney planning more efficient and your Disney vacation more fun for the family.

Chair Yoga: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: 4 p.m., Thursdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18 and older.

Roaming Readers: 9 a.m., Fridays, Nov. 3 and 17. Weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads and More Group: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. The group is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew or needlepoint. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast.

Books & Cooks Book Club: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7. Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun new club – we’ll read something new each month then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: noon, Wednesday, Nov. 12, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Classes for Beginners: 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14. Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. In our fun new art series, learn the basics of painting – each month focusing on different techniques, mediums or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Men’s Book Club: 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18. Join genealogy enthusiast David Frazier for our new workshop to explore your roots. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then show us how to use online resources to find the people from our own pasts – and their stories. If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: 11:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 20. A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Computer Basics for Seniors: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities. There is a limit of five students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.

Monday Movie Madness: 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27. Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month.

Horror Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book.

Creative Writing Group: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us