Plano Methodist Church preparing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

Linda Oleson and Sandra Sartain are pictured with the display and some of the shoeboxes that need to be filled with toys, clothing, school supplies and personal hygiene products for the Operation Christmas Child program. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The Plano Methodist Church will once again participate in this year’s Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Better known as Shoebox Christmas, the program features shoeboxes that have been packed with toys, clothing, school supplies, and personal hygiene items. These boxes are sent to children in underprivileged countries and in many cases this box is the only gift that these children receive.

This small box has a big impact on changing children’s lives all over the world.

Boxes are due at the Plano Methodist Church on or before Nov. 12. For information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.