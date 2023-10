The Plano American Legion Post 395 Veterans Day Dinner will be Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Plano American Legion Post 395, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. The dinner is for all veterans and their families.

Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. followed by a turkey dinner at 6 p.m.

Veterans eat free; nonveterans donate $10 per dinner.

Contact the Plano Legion at 630-552-8313 for reservations by Nov. 1.