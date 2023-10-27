Trunk or Treat at Salem Lutheran Church in Sandwich church Oct. 28

A spooky trunk from a previous Trunk or Treat event at Salem Lutheran Church in Sandwich. (photo provided by Salem Lutheran Church)

The community is invited to the 20th annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Salem Lutheran Church in Sandwich. The church is at the corner of Main Street and Pleasant Avenue in Sandwich, across from Valley West Hospital.

Church members will be on hand in the church parking lot to hand out treats from their decorated vehicles.

Immediately after Trunk or Treat, from 4 to 6 p.m., there will be a bonfire and weenie roast on the church grounds. The community is welcome to enjoy these festivities, as well.