Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Northwestern Medicine will take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by hosting collection sites at various spots around the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network)

Northwestern Medicine team members will distribute Narcan (naloxone) nasal spray and provide education about opioid overdose prevention during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital will offer a drive-up location where community members can safely dispose of unused medications.

“We will distribute Narcan spray as another way to address the opioid crisis that is affecting communities throughout Illinois and across the country,” said Sterling Elliott, PharmD, BCMTMS, a clinical pharmacist at Northwestern Medicine and assistant professor of orthopedics at Feinberg School of Medicine. “More than 75% of drug overdose deaths are related to opioids, and we must do all we can to educate community members. Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can be lifesaving when it is given to a person in crisis.”

In addition to illegal and illicit opioids, unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose.

“Studies show that many people who use opioids are first exposed to the prescription medications in the homes of family members or friends,” Elliott said. “National Drug Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused opioids and other prescription medications. If you throw unused medications in the trash, they can be retrieved and used or illegally sold. If you flush them, they can contaminate the water supply.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the nonmedical use of prescription drugs ranks as the second most-common form of drug use in America.

The eight Northwestern Medicine drive-up collection sites will be at: