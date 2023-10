GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Earlville 25-10, 25-16

Kiara Wesseh had seven kills and nine digs, Kodi Rizzo five kills, Addison Ness four kills, Adrianna Larsen four kills, Elle Norquist 16 digs and Lauren Ulrich 18 assists for Newark (33-4) in the Class 1A Earlville Regional final.