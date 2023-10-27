Girls volleyball: Riley Borrowman, Oswego power past Plainfield North to first regional title since 2011

Oswego’s Riley Borrowman (3) raises the 4A regional championship plaque in celebration of Oswego’s victory over Plainfield North in their class 4A regional volleyball final at Plainfield North High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

PLAINFIELD – As a middle hitter, Oswego senior Riley Borrowman does not get the frequency of hitting attempts, so the ones she converts are worth celebrating.

She’ll never forget this one.

Borrowman took a back set from Ava Flanigan on a slide and smashed a shot that whistled past a Plainfield North defender inside the backline for match point.

Match point. Riley Borrowman with the kill. Oswego beats Plainfield North 25-21, 25-19 and wins first regional title since 2011. pic.twitter.com/qSMM1QGVmH — Joshua Welge (@jwelge96) October 26, 2023

It sent third-seeded Oswego past ninth-seeded Plainfield North 25-21, 25-19 in the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional final.

Oswego’s first regional title since 2011 and fourth in school history set off a mad celebration at center court, with Borrowman fittingly in the middle of it.

“It was great, especially as a middle. It was exhilarating,” said Borrowman, a Wisconsin-Oshkosh commit. “After losing the conference in the last match to Joliet West, I wanted to win this so bad. I wanted to have our number on the board in the athletic hallway and we got it and I’m so excited.”

Sidney Hamaker had 13 kills, Mia Jurkovic six kills and seven digs, Kelsey Foster three kills and 10 digs, Borrowman three kills and Flanigan 19 assists for Oswego (29-6).

Ella Maletich had eight kills and two aces, and Riley Cunningham added five kills for Plainfield North (19-15).

A regional championship was indeed a top priority for first-year Oswego coach Gary Mosley when he came aboard in March. He looked at mounted banners on the Plainfield North gymnasium and noted there are stickers for championships in the Oswego gym — and not enough of them until now.

“We haven’t had a sticker on that wall since 2011. I put that in my PowerPoint presentation, it was my last point that our goal was to put some doggone stickers up,” Mosley said, “and that’s what we did. I really wanted that for Riley and the other seniors. I felt pressure to get this for them, and they did it on their own.”

For Borrowman, it’s been quite a journey here.

Her freshman year was the shortened COVID season that was moved from the fall of 2019 to spring of 2020. On top of that, Borrowman had to work her way back after having a COVID contact during basketball season that put her in quarantine through volleyball tryouts.

“It took me a while to fill back to my position on the freshman ‘A’ team. Sophomore year, I was on JV and dressed varsity, got in a few games,” she said. “The older girls, I learned so much from them.”

Plainfield North's Elizabeth Fitzgerald (5) defends the net against Oswego’s Mia Jurkovic (14) during the class 4A Plainfield North regional volleyball final at Plainfield North High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

Now she’s on the flip side, one of just three seniors on a junior dominant-team that has shattered a program win record and advanced to a sectional semifinal Monday on Oswego’s home court.

“I did not see that coming,” Borrowman said. “And we’re going to win sectionals.”

Oswego was equally confident going into Thursday’s match against Plainfield North, a team the Panthers had beaten in two sets two weeks ago. The Tigers stayed right with the Panthers for the first half of the first set Thursday, but Hamaker had three kills and combined with Borrowman on a block during a 4-0 run for a 16-11 lead.

Hamaker later soared for a kill to make it 24-20, setting the stage for set point.

“I looked at my coach and said she’s feasting right now,” Mosley said. “Sidney gets in rhythm and she’s good.”

Oswego’s Riley Borrowman (3) and Sidney Hamaker (13) defend the net against a kill attempt by Plainfield North's Elizabeth Fitzgerald (5) during the class 4A Plainfield North regional volleyball final at Plainfield North High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

Plainfield North was looking good early in the second set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead on a Cunningham kill and block and Maletich ace. But the Tigers had errors for four of Oswego’s next seven points and never could reclaim momentum.

Hamaker had three kills during a 6-0 Oswego run for a 10-6 lead.

“It was just four errors in a row. Hard to go error, error, error, error,” Plainfield North coach Matthew Slechta said. “Part of it is inexperience. We have four brand new people on the court. You get into these matches, you start to get a little hesitant, and credit to Oswego, every time we tipped they scored.”

“I give them credit. I know a lot of those Oswego girls from club, they played really, really as well. At the end of the day they have to be able to score, and they did really, really good.”

Mosley, sweat beading from his forehead, towel draped over his Oswego polo shirt, couldn’t agree more.

“What can I say about these kids, coming in here and grinding?” he said. “We got rolling, felt the groove, and you could feel we were comfortable.”