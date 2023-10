An Evening of Bluegrass Music is returning to the Millbrook United Methodist Church from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Snacks will be provided. Join an evening of bluegrass music and listen to musicians playing banjos, guitars, violins, mandolins and bass cello, both solo and in small groups.

Millbrook United Methodist Church is located at 8360 Fox River Drive in Millbrook.