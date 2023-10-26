Aurora woman charged with DUI following head-on crash in Oswego Wednesday afternoon

An Aurora woman has been charged with driving under the influence following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon at Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego.

Allynda L. Hammond, 63, of the 500 block of Station Boulevard, Aurora, also was charged with improper lane use and making an improper turn. Oswego Police responded about 1:45 p.m. to the crash.

A preliminary investigation has determined that Hammond was driving a Kia SUV southbound on Orchard Road and attempted to make a u-turn at Tuscany Trail, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. In the process, Hammond navigated back into the southbound lane of Orchard Road and struck a Ford F-550 traveling southbound head on.

The Kia ended up in a ditch. Hammond refused medical treatment, according to the release.

The occupants of the truck were not injured. Hammond was taken to the Oswego Police Department for processing, where she was given a notice to appear in court on Dec. 5 before being released.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene and southbound Orchard Road at Galena Road was closed for about an hour, according to the release.