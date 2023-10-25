Oswego police issue traffic alert for Sunday’s Healthy Driven FraidyCat 5K and 8K Ghost Run

The Oswego Police Department is advising the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in Oswego Sunday, Oct. 29, due to the Healthy Driven FraidyCat 5K & 8K Ghost Run. Motorists should expect delays while traveling within the several residential subdivisions between 9 a.m. and noon.

Motorists may see delays on Grove Road, Arboretum Way, Greenwood Place, Ashcroft Lane, Amherst Circle, Andover Drive, Vista Drive, White Pines, Danbury Drive and Morgan Valley Drive.

Motorists may want to consider alternate routes around these areas if they are not participating in the event.

Parking for this event will be available at Prairie Point Park and Prairie Point School.