Oswego man charged with hitting Yorkville cop in the face

An Oswego man is facing charges that he struck a Yorkville police officer in the face while being arrested in connection with a retail store theft on Oct. 10.

Jericho Sauseda, 21, of the 600 block of Lincoln Station in Oswego was charged with robbery and aggravated battery, both Class 2 felonies, along with retail theft, disorderly conduct, resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to property, all Class A misdemeanors.

Yorkville police responded to a business in the area of routes 47 and 34 for a report of a retail theft that had occurred.

“The suspect in this case was extremely belligerent and confrontational causing a breach of the peace at the business,” according to the police report.

When approached, Sauseda charged an officer and struck him in the face with a closed fist, causing injury, according to the report. The officer was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Officers used a taser to subdue Sauseda, but he continued to fight with officers after being taken into custody, police said.

Sauseda was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. He was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 20 and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.