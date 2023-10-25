Annual Veterans Day dinner in Sandwich Nov. 11

The annual Gertrude Rompf Veterans Day Dinner will be Saturday, Nov. 11, at Fox Valley Community Services, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the annual Veterans Program to follow.

The free dinner is open to all Sandwich VFW Post 1486 and Auxiliary members and Sandwich American Legion Post 181, Auxiliary, SAL and ALR members, along with all U.S. veterans residing in the Sandwich voting district, and a guest.

Reservations are required. RSVP no later than Nov. 2 by calling Sally at 815-786-8171 or 815-791-3435 or Ginger at 815-786-8152.