Oswego adds parking for quick food and retail pickups

Residents and visitors to Oswego’s downtown will soon to be able to park in the downtown on a short-term basis for retail and food pickup trips.

At the Oct. 17 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved an ordinance allowing for the installation of seven temporary spaces. Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty told trustees the temporary parking spaces were discussed at a recent Oswego Downtown Association meeting.

The Oswego Downtown Association is an arm of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce. He told trustees the spaces could be used for food pickup, retail sales and pickup orders.

“You park, run in, grab the item and go,” Leighty said in addressing village trustees and Village President Ryan Kauffman said.

Six of the spaces are located along Main Street (two on each Main Street block) and one along Van Buren Street.

“We really wanted to see multiple buildings being able to take advantage of this program,” Leighty said.

No enforcement action is being recommended at this time so as to not overburden Police Department staff, he said.

“This would be kind of an honor system,” Leighty said. “The merchants said they would be OK with that and at least some of them would be happy to enforce it themselves.”

Village trustees voiced their support for the temporary parking signs.