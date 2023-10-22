Trunk or Treat at Plano church Oct. 29

Plano Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event Oct. 29. Pictured is one of the trunks from the 2022 event. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

Children up through grade six are invited to participate in Trunk or Treat sponsored by Plano Methodist Church.

This event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Plano Methodist parking lot, 219 N. Hale St., Plano. Car trunks will be decorated in fall colors and Halloween items and arranged in a circle. Children visit each trunk in the safety of the church parking lot and pick out treats at each stop.

Games, refreshments, a photo booth, a favorite trunk contest and ghoulish fun will be available. Costumes are welcome.

Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods or paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

For information call Linda at 630-552-3828.