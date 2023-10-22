Plano Methodist Church preparing for Operation Christmas Child

Sandra Sartain and Nancy Love put together boxes for the Operation Christmas Child program that congregation members can fill. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The Plano Methodist Church will once again participate in this year’s Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

As part of the program, congregation members pack boxes with toys, clothing, school supplies, and personal hygiene items. These boxes are sent to children in underprivileged countries and in many cases this box is the only gift that these children receive.

This small box has a big impact on changing children’s lives all over the world.

Boxes are due at the Plano Methodist Church on or before Nov. 12. For information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.