Oswego soccer stuns West Aurora in OT in regional final:Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Class 3A West Aurora Regional

Alan Mindock scored two goals, the first on a free kick with 4:38 remaining in the second half to tie the game and the second off a throw-in with 40 seconds left in overtime to lift Oswego (17-6-3) to a 2-1 win over West Aurora in the Class 3A West Aurora Regional final.

CROSS COUNTRY

Class 2A Kaneland Regional

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the girls race in 17 minutes, 35 seconds. Teammate Emily Urbanski was 31st in 21:23. Alex Walsh was the first Sandwich boys finisher in 43rd in 17:39.

Class 3A Plainfield Central Regional

Yorkville’s girls team, scoring 55 points, edged Oswego East (56) and Plainfield North (56) to win the regional title at Plainfield Central. Oswego East’s Morgan Dick was second in 18:10.89 and Yorkville’s Sophia Keeler fourth in 18:19.08.

Oswego East was second and Yorkville third behind Plainfield North in the boys race. Jack Schultz of Oswego East was fifth in 15:40.20.