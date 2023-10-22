Open Roads ABATE riders participate in LaSalle County Toy Run

Pictured are Open Roads ABATE members who participated in the LaSalle County Toy Run including Cliff Oleson, Bill and Sally Kolb, Brent Martin, Bruce Littlebrant, Tim Castenada, Kevin and Patti Smith, and Rosan Acosta. Not pictured are Fred Chaffer, Mike Fagan and Linda Oleson. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE )

Open Roads ABATE members participated in the LaSalle County Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 1. The run was sponsored by Blue Collar Bikes in Spring Valley.

Participants enjoyed meeting friends from other chapters, checking out many motorcycles and taking the 30 mile group ride through the three counties, converging at the Spring Valley Boat Club for food, music and raffle prizes.

About 210 riders and passengers donated $10 per person and/or one unwrapped toy per bike. The real winners for this event are the children within LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties who will be receiving the donated toys this Christmas.