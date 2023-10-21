United Church of Sandwich’s annual brat fest set for Oct. 22

The United Church of Sandwich will host its annual brat fest from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. The event will be at the church, 512 E. Lions Road, Sandwich.

Ron Henrich, Matt Olson and crew will be grilling Ream’s brats. A two-brat meal includes coleslaw, sauerkraut, baked beans and a cookie for $15. A hot dog meal includes chips, applesauce and cookie for $7.

Tickets bought in advance will qualify to win one of four homemade pies.

Tickets are available at the church office; Balloons Aloft, 704 E. Church St.; or from church members.