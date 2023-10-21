October 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterStarved Rock Country

United Church of Sandwich’s annual brat fest set for Oct. 22

By Shaw Local News Network

(Jeff Krage)

The United Church of Sandwich will host its annual brat fest from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. The event will be at the church, 512 E. Lions Road, Sandwich.

Ron Henrich, Matt Olson and crew will be grilling Ream’s brats. A two-brat meal includes coleslaw, sauerkraut, baked beans and a cookie for $15. A hot dog meal includes chips, applesauce and cookie for $7.

Tickets bought in advance will qualify to win one of four homemade pies.

Tickets are available at the church office; Balloons Aloft, 704 E. Church St.; or from church members.