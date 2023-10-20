Plano man charged after crashing into two cars while fleeing from police

Christian F. Castro, 20, of the 12000 block of Galena Road, Plano, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving while license suspended. (Photo provided by Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Plano man has been charged after crashing into two vehicles parked in a driveway during the early morning hours on Oct. 18 while he was fleeing Plano police.

Christian F. Castro, 20, of the 12000 block of Galena Road, Plano, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving while license suspended. At 12:20 a.m. Oct. 18, Plano officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Castro for a stop sign violation in the 100 block of North Street, according to a report from the Plano Police Department.

Castro fled from police at high rates of speed, disobeying stop signs and causing other traffic violations, the report said. He then crashed into two vehicles parked in the driveway of a house in the 100 block of North Ben Street.

The crash also damaged the house as well as a neighbor’s fence, according to the report.