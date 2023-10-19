Village of Oswego’s tax rate to go down

Oswego residents should see some relief in the village’s portion of the tax bill next year.

During a discussion about the property tax levy at the Oswego Village Board’s meeting on Oct. 17, trustees indicated to staff that they would like to decrease the tax rate by 2%. The Village Board on Dec. 12 is set to vote on an ordinance levying the property tax.

Illinois property taxes are paid one year in arrears. Any payments made in 2024 will be applied towards 2023 taxes.

As Oswego Finance Director Andrea Lamberg told trustees, the village’s estimated equalized assessed value at this time reflects just over a 7% increase from last year.

“So if we would apply that EAV to the current tax rate, it would result in a levy amount of $1.77 million, which is a fairly large increase over the current tax levy of $1,654,800,” Lamberg said.

Decreasing the tax rate by 2% would result in a levy amount of $1,736,000, she said. The village has been using the tax levy to cover the annual police pension contribution amount.

The contribution amount for this year is just under $1.7 million, Lamberg said. Decreasing the tax levy by 2% would still cover the contribution amount.

Village President Ryan Kauffman said he would like the village to lower taxes “as much as we can.”

Decreasing the tax rate by 2% would result in the homeowner with property that has a fair market value of $273,500 to pay an additional $3.09 in taxes. Keeping the tax rate the same as last year would mean that same homeowner would pay an additional $3.15 in taxes.