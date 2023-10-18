Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ’s fall rummage sale this Friday, Saturday

The fall rummage and bake sale is set for this Friday and Saturday at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ. Helping prepare are, from left, Peg Trumble, Pastor Elizabeth Hartung, Nancy Kolowski, June Davis, Pam Hamblin, Goldie Behrens, Joanne Vitek, Jill Mickelson, Kathy Farren and Mary McCracken. (photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Shoppers will find many bargains at the fall rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ.

A selection of household goods, toys, books, clothing for all ages, shoes, furniture, tools, holiday decor, collectibles, jewelry and miscellaneous items will be available.

Adult clothing is priced at $1 per piece and children’s’ clothing at 50 cents per piece. Purchases may be made by cash or checks only. Credit or debit cards cannot be used.

A popular tradition of the two-day event is the bake sale featuring an assortment of home-baked goodies, which sell out quickly.

Saturday is Bag Day when bargain hunters can fill a provided, brown paper grocery bag for $3. Remaining larger items, which do not fit in a grocery bag, may be bought at half price.

Proceeds from the sale will support church programs, ministries, building needs and charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond.

This semi-annual event is a longtime tradition at the church. Women in the church’s circle began hosting rummage sales almost 50 years ago in the building now housing Chapel on the Green.

The church is at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville. For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.