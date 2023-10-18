Sandwich police update website with incident information for residents

Sandwich City Council First Ward Alderman Bill Littlebrant, left, and Sandwich City Council First Ward Alderman Richard Robinson, right, view the public safety incident dashboard on the police department's updated website during the Oct. 16 City Council meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich residents can find out what kind of incidents police are responding to as part of a newly redesigned website for the Sandwich Police Department.

The new website, which went live on Oct. 16, has a public safety incident dashboard with a map of the city. Residents can click on the map to find out what kind of calls the department is responding to in their neighborhood.

“It is on a month to month basis,” Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne said in talking to Sandwich City Council members at their Oct. 16 City Council meeting. “So October numbers won’t be up there until Nov. 1.”

According to the dashboard, the department from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 has responded to 8,744 incidents. The newly designed website also includes the Sandwich Police Department’s Facebook feed as well as profiles of members of the department.

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham appreciated the efforts to update the website.

“I think it gives us a lot of interactive tools our community deserves and needs,” he said. “I appreciate all the work on that.”

After the meeting, Senne talked about the need to update the website. He took the reins as the new police chief in September.

“What we wanted to do was just update it in general,” he said. “If you looked at their old website, there was a lot of outdated information.”

He also noted the new website is more user friendly. Putting a public safety dashboard on the website was a project started by interim police chief Richard Bleichner, who worked with DeKalb County officials.

“Basically that map is of Sandwich and it uses the computer aided dispatch call center from DeKalb,” Senne said. “And then it will plot the types of calls that we’re going to on the map for us.”

That includes where the officers are conducting traffic stops.

“There’s a lot of traffic enforcement on Route 34,” he said. “They can look in their particular neighborhood and have an idea of what types of calls are going on in their neighborhood. It even breaks it down to whether they are emergency 911 calls that we’re getting or are they just regular calls that we’re getting. There’s a lot of information on there.”

The department had set a target date of early November to roll out the new website.

“We are getting it out two weeks earlier than our target was,” Senne said.