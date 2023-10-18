Plano man charged in January crash with ambulance

The Plano Police Department is charging a local man with numerous traffic offenses in connection with a vehicle collision with an ambulance in January.

Demetrius Lamar, 21, of the 1000 block of Wilbe Street in Plano was charged with failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, known as Scott’s Law, along with improper passing, driving too fast for conditions, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police said a vehicle driven by Lamar crashed into a Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District ambulance on Jan. 5 in the area of Little Rock Road and Vilmin Street.

Lamar’s vehicle struck the the ambulance head-on after another vehicle had pulled over to allow it to pass, resulting in the ambulance hitting another vehicle, police said.

The ambulance was responding to a call and had activated its lights and sirens, according to the police report.

Both occupants of the ambulance, along with Lamar and his passenger, were taken to an area hospital.

Lamar has been was given a notice to appear in court on the charges..