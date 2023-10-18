Newark volleyball picks up 30th win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 17

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. LaMoille 25-6, 25-5

The Norsemen (30-4, 10-0) picked up their 30th win to finish the Little Ten Conference regular season as undefeated champs. Adrianna Larsen had three kills, Stephanie Snyder five aces and two digs and Oivia Smith four aces, a kill and a block for Newark.

Yorkville d. Plainfield East 25-8, 25-15

The Foxes completed a program sweep on Senior Night. Clare Knoll had seven kills, seven assists and six digs, Kayla Dudek two kills, 16 assists and four digs, Joey Wolgast two kills and three digs, Marie Reichman eight digs and two assists and Priscilla Hill six digs and two aces for Yorkville (12-22, 4-6 SPC).

BOYS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 6, Plano 0

Wheaton Academy scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and went on to win the regional semifinal match. Juan Quinones had 15 saves in goal for Plano (14-8).